Westcon-Comstor earns AWS Security Competency status

Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Supplied

Global technology distributor Westcon-Comstor has achieved Amazon Web Services' Security Competency status.

The Security Competency sits within the identity and access management category of AWS' competency program.

Claiming to be the first IT distributor to earn the status in APAC, the designation identifies Westcon-Comstor as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that meets the standards for security, compliance and architecture, providing specialised software designed to help enterprise customers adopt, develop and deploy ‘complex’ security projects on AWS, Westcon-Comstor said.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and innovative cloud solutions to our customers,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC) at Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron agreed with Aronson's sentiments, saying that “being awarded the AWS Security Competency highlights our local security expertise at partner’s disposal to help them analyse and secure their AWS infrastructure with our modern, leading-edge vendors".



“Through AWS, we can also access the latest security best practices and technologies, helping us to provide our customers with some of the most secure and scalable cloud solutions available," he added.

“Achieving the AWS Security Competency in the Identity and Access Management Category demonstrates Westcon-Comstor have deep technical expertise with AWS security and proven customer success securing the cloud journey with their vendor solutions and services offerings," said Jeremiah Jenson, global leader of distribution at AWS.

"We look forward to further accelerating AWS Partner success with Westcon-Comstor across the APAC region,” he added.

AWS launched the Security Competency offerings in July, claiming the eight new categories align with work streams and functional areas that “customers commonly encounter during their cloud journey”.

