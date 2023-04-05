Partner Spotlight: Queensland’s Telequip

Credit: Supplied

The ‘Partner Spotlight’ series explores partners operating in the local channel landscape right around the country, from Cape York to Hobart, Byron Bay to Fremantle and beyond. This edition focuses on Cairns-based managed services provider (MSP) Telequip.



Navigating the intricacies of company branding is something that the business' managing director, Manish Mathew, endured following a merger last year.

The MSP as it stands today is a different beast than from before it began.

Mathew hailed from working at companies such as Orange Business Solutions, Hughes Satellite Communications and Telstra, to start up Infosmart Australia – an IT solutions provider in Melbourne – as a one-man band in 2009.

Working in the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) sector in Victoria, the COVID-19 pandemic saw Infosmart take up cloud projects and remote work, as well as a huge demand from the healthcare industry.

Then entered Telequip; Infosmart spotted a key merger opportunity to provide value-added services to its telecommunication customers. The merger took place in 2022 and Infosmart absorbed its new Telequip brand after realising its presence in the Queensland market.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Telequip however, as the business had to acquire new talent in a well-entrenched skill shortage, in addition to managing regular operations, during the pandemic.



However, the business found ways around these issues for the most part, with automation being flagged as a means of improving operational efficiency and business processes. In fact, Mathew added he wished he had invested in good automation software from the very start.

Today, Telequip largely works with companies who deal with government contracts for IT solutions and telecommunications in Queensland, with its typical verticals being education and healthcare. Additionally, it also has customers in Far North Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Its project history includes the likes of Education Queensland, Queensland Police, Queensland Health, as well as working within the Torres Strait Islands and Indigenous communities.

Telequip also counts the likes of Microsoft, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Kasperski, Cisco, Veeam, HPE and SonicWall, with some of these partnerships dating back for more than 10 years when the business was previously Infosmart.

While the current version of Telequip hasn’t been around for long, Mathew is already optimistic about its success, with double digit revenue growth on the cards and already eyeing up the rest of the country.

“Our business model is really workable in any Australian city and there is huge demand for our type of services for business customers,” Mathew said.

“We have an edge in better skilled and experience staff which wins us over our competition.”

How did Telequip gain that edge? According to Mathew, it comes down to the smart use of technology to stay relevant.

“We bring the best available technology to the clients,” he added. “We are vendor neutral and as we work with different clients over the years, we have a good understanding of how some of those clients operate.”

