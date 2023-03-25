Veeam global staff cuts hit local shores

Credit: Veeam

Backup and recovery vendor Veeam has confirmed about 200 staff have been laid off globally.

The impact has hit local shores this week and included senior distribution manager, Karen Delaney. She has been with the software company for almost two years and comes with a wealth of channel management experience, previously working for companies such as VMware, Zscaler, Sophos and SonicWall.

“We are reducing our global workforce by 200 people. During this transition, our priority is helping our people - both those affected by this decision and those who remain with Veeam - with the best care and support possible,” a Veeam spokesperson told ARN.

“We are a strong, profitable, fast-growing company, however from time to time we must make decisions about where we should invest and how we can drive efficiency in the way we go to market.

“These decisions are wholly based on our priorities and do not reflect the work of those impacted.”

Veeam joins a long list of companies that have made redundancies this year including Accenture, which disclosed it will be cutting 19,000 employees and Amazon decided to fire another 9,000 more workers from several business units, including AWS.

Meta announced that it would fire 10,000 employees, over and above the 11,000 job cuts that it announced four months ago.



