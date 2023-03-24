Menu
Palantir bags $8.1M deal extension with AUSTRAC

Palantir bags $8.1M deal extension with AUSTRAC

Uses Gotham and Foundry software platforms.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Palantir Technologies has extended its contract with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) to supply its big data management and analytics software. 

The US-headquartered data analytics firm has signed another two-year contract with the financial intelligence and anti-money laundering agency valued at $8.1 million. 

Palantir originally signed a $7.5 million contract with Austrac in 2017 to provide its Gotham and Foundry software platforms. 

The contract ended on 31 December 2022 with a final value of $8.6 million. The extension, which includes software provision and support, will carry on from January 2023 until December 2025. 

“We are proud to continue and expand our partnership with AUSTRAC and remain firmly committed to supporting their mission,” said Mike Kelly, head of Palantir Australia. “AUSTRAC personnel are using Palantir’s software to identify national security threats and to detect and disrupt criminal networks - a real contribution to making Australia safer.” 

In a press statement, the company added that its solutions “build resilience in the financial system and use financial intelligence and regulation to disrupt money laundering, terrorism financing, and other serious crime”. 

Palantir was founded in 2003 by Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, Nathan Gettings, Peter Thiel and Stephen Cohen. 

Backed by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020. 

Locally, it works with the likes of WesTrac, a provider of heavy mobile equipment and services to the Australian mining and construction sectors, and EOS Space Systems. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Palantir Technologies

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 