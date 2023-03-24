Menu
Orro pushes RIOT talent to CSO, CTO of networks

Merkwitza will develop Orro’s growth strategy while van Rooyen will play a “critical” role for the company’s technology roadmap.

L-R: Rob Merkwtiza, Michael van Rooyen (Orro)

Credit: Orro

IT services provider Orro has promoted RIOT Solutions CEO Rob Merkwitza and CTO Michael van Rooyen to be its new chief strategy officer (CSO) and chief technology officer (CTO) of networks, respectively.

Coming over from RIOT, which it acquired in May 2022, Merkwitza will be tasked with developing Orro’s growth strategy and will work alongside CEO Rodd Cunico and COO Daniel Greengarten.

According to a statement from the provider, Merkwitza will drive collaboration across the businesses’ product and services portfolio, incorporating cyber security, marketing, technology and product management functions.

Meanwhile, van Rooyen will focus on Orro’s technology offering and is expected to play a “critical” role for the company’s technology roadmap this year.

“We have seen the heightened demand for secure network solutions rise and the appointments of Rob Merkwitza and Michael van Rooyen will ensure Orro delivers the right solutions to the Australian market,” Cunico said.

“The restructure comes with great opportunities for Orro, as we align our capabilities to the needs of our customers, both now and in the future. The strategic leadership from both Rob and Michael will be a big step forward for Orro, enabling our sustainable growth across the IT sector.”

The provider's double-barrelled appointment comes a month after it was announced that Orro finished working on the digital infrastructure of the Unitas Healthcare-operated Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne's west.

Designed and rolled out over six months, the IT services provider developed a suite of solutions, including Orro Cloud, endpoint devices and network and telephony infrastructure.


Tags OrroOrro Group

