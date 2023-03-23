Azentro and Calibre One create parent company Hexicor

L-R: Tony Trajceski, Bob Bishop, Paul Bouris, Brett Goschen (Hexicor) Credit: Hexicor

Integrator Azentro and managed services provider Calibre One have formed a new parent company, Hexicor, to watch over the two Telstra partners, as well as newly launched internet-of-things (IoT) solutions provider Ubivio.



Leading the corporate umbrella is Azentro chairman Bob Bishop as Hexicor chairman, Azentro and Calibre One executive director Paul Bouris as Hexicor executive director and former Azentro group general manager Tony Trajceski as Hexicor group CEO.

Additionally, Trajceski said Hexicor will add 10 more roles to the company, covering general managers, sales and technical specialist positions.



Some of these include former Vodafone Qatar CFO Brett Goschen as CFO for all all four brands, while Azentro head of operations Craig Bibby has been promoted to Hexicor’s head of operations position and former Calibre One CEO Darren Gore has been placed as the parent company’s lead for its digital unification program.

Ubivio, meanwhile, has been labelled a “spin in” from Azentro and specialises in developing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions, which include automation, IoT and smart systems.

ARN understands that all other employees have maintained their previous positions and Hexicor’s brands are intending to remain in their current locations across Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin.

Additionally, the businesses are set to offer new offerings and enhanced capabilities over the next few months.

“Our business has undergone a significant and positive restructure to enable our services and solutions to remain highly relevant to our valued current and future customers and to stay ahead of global trends in ICT solutions,” said Bishop.

According to Bouris, utilising a federated model would allow the three businesses to tap into Hexicor’s funding and shared services capability while also maintaining flexibility and autonomy.

“As we worked through the process of integrating Calibre One into the group, it became clear that merging into the one business and brand would cloud how we messaged our expertise and, ultimately, limit our scale,” he added.

The forming of Hexicor comes nearly a year after Azentro acquired Calibre One in April 2022, which resulted in a 110-person strong team across Queensland, the Northern Territory and South Australia and a joint sales backlog of $35 million in 2021.