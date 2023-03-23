AWS shop Versent embraces multi-cloud with Microsoft partnership

Paul Migliorini (Versent) Credit: Versent

Traditional Amazon Web Services (AWS) house Versent has branched out its cloud capabilities through an expanded partnership with Microsoft.

The Melbourne-headquartered consultancy has now joined the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, gaining Solution Partner designations for Digital and App Innovation, Data & AI and Infrastructure.

Versent said it is now on track to attain further Azure Specialisations, which were introduced as part of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

Versent has a Strategic Partnership with AWS, for which it has won several awards. In 2020, it launched a partner for a new expansion of the AWS Marketplace that lets users find and buy professional services from third-party vendors.

Microsoft was previously one of its nine advanced partners and has carried out Azure-based projects for Colonial First State.

“The expansion of our partnership highlights our continued business growth with a commitment to providing multi-cloud solutions that drive value for our customers,” said Paul Migliorini, Versent’s CEO. “Our partnership will help more organisations benefit from the combination of Microsoft’s cloud solutions with Versent’s market-leading cloud expertise to enable significant and lasting transformation.”

In a press statement, Versent admitted it increasingly “requires a multi-cloud approach to enable innovation and deliver transformation initiatives".

However, AWS has historically shied away from promoting multi-cloud solutions, citing a preference for keeping systems within its own ecosystem.

“Versent’s capability in cloud modernisation is well recognised and I am delighted to see them adding Azure and the Microsoft Cloud to their customer value proposition,” said Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft’s chief partner officer for Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s exciting to see Versent already delivering successful customer outcomes across application innovation and data, powered by Azure. We are committed to building a partner ecosystem that will continue to drive innovation for our customers and this partnership will help many more organisations across Australia and New Zealand to do more with the cloud.”