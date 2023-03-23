Splunk adds new security and observability features

New security and observability features will be added to Splunk Mission Control and its Observability Cloud to identify threats and incidents more efficiently, the company said.

Splunk is adding new security and observability features to its Observability Cloud and Mission Control to identify threats and incidents more efficiently.

The company’s Observability Cloud, which offers AIops-based infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM) and intelligence, will get new features that will help IT operation and development operation teams troubleshoot faster and with increased visibility, to enable a unified approach to incident response, the company said.

The company has added new autodetect capabilities inside Splunk APM that will use cludmachine learning to reduce manual effort and improve the accuracy of alerts in addition to its existing Incident Intelligence feature, which allows teams in enterprises to diagnose, remediate and restore services faster, Splunk said.

Further, Splunk is adding an IM Network Explorer designed to enable enterprise teams to monitor and assess the health of their cloud network. Enterprises will be able to resolve any cloud health issues using the IM Network Explorer, the company said, adding that the new features were in general availability.

Splunk Mission Control offers enhanced security features

In addition to the new observability features, the company said that it was enhancing its security offering, dubbed Splunk Mission Control, which combines its security analytics offering, Splunk Enterprise Security, and its automation and orchestration tool, Splunk SOAR.

“The enhanced Splunk Mission Control lets security operations centers (SOC) detect, investigate and respond to threats from one modern and unified work surface,” the company said in a press statement.

The new enhanced Splunk Mission Control is available to Splunk Enterprise Security Cloud customers based on technical and regional requirements, Splunk added.

The company also said that it was making its Splunk Edge Processor generally available for customers.

“The Edge Processor solution is a data stream processing solution that works at the edge of your network. Enterprises can use the Edge Processor solution to filter, mask, and transform your data close to its source before routing the processed data to external environments,” the company wrote in a blog post.