IT companies dominate Deloitte’s Aussie 2022 business awards

Natalie Faull (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

IT companies have dominated Deloitte Australia’s Best Managed Companies awards, making up four of the eight recipients.

In its third year in Australia, the awards highlight privately owned and managed companies across the country “that are setting the highest standards of business performance”, according to Deloitte.

Perth-based IT service provider Kinetic IT and software-as-a-service vendor InfoTrack were crowned among the best managed companies once again after previously earning the accolade in late 2021 and were joined this time by hybrid cloud specialist AC3 and customer experience (CX) provider TSA Group, in addition to four other companies.

In fact, this year marks the third in a row for InfoTrack’s placement on the list.

To earn the title, the businesses were benchmarked against an evaluation framework applied to over 1,300 best managed private companies across the world. Additionally, the judges evaluated the companies across four categories: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation and governance and financials.

As winners in the program, the four IT companies will receive coaching from business advisors, be provided with networking opportunities at exclusive events and be eligible for branding and promotional opportunities.

“Our 2022 winners – and four are return winners – have well and truly emerged from the challenges of COVID,” said Natalie Faull, Deloitte Private partner and Best Managed Companies leader.

“They successfully navigated the pandemic, but they also used this time of so much upheaval and uncertainty to transform their operations, adopt new digital technologies and build resilience into their business models to drive change, opportunity and growth.”