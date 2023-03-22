ARN unveils finalists as Women in ICT Awards hits new heights

Mirroring the entire local ecosystem, 230 finalists make the shortlist from a pool of over 148 organisations and more than 390 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses

ARN is proud to announce finalists of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, underpinned by record-breaking representation as female accomplishment and achievement hits new heights.

Mirroring the entire local ecosystem, 230 finalists make the shortlist from a pool of over 148 organisations and more than 390 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

In 2023, WIICTA will house the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across Australia -- surpassing a record-breaking finalists haul in 2022 by more than 20 per cent.



All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across Australia, honouring the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, specific categories have been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of female talent in the Australian market.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 170 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Set for Friday 25 May, the winners will be announced at an in-person celebration lunch at ICC in Sydney.

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name and organisation.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Partner:

Amanda Stenson - Barhead Solutions

Rachael Waters - Best Technology Services

Vicky Andrews - Business Aspect

Jessica Mansur - Deloitte

Stephanie Gray - InfoTrust

Kate Raulings - Logicalis

Pauline Thomas - Macquarie Cloud Services

Daphne Dominic - MobileCorp

Sanya Turkalj - Sourced Group

Vendor:

Carmen Lyons - BlackLine

Julie Bateman - Dynatrace

Julie Zheng - Google Cloud

Felicity Purdham - HPE

Yvonne Patze - Lenovo

Crystal Jordan - NextDC

Gabe Marzano - Palo Alto Networks

Amy Badger - Salesforce

Jenana Roper - Schneider Electric

Carly Rees - Vocus

Distributor:

Kristal Wheeler - Comstor

Meenakshi Jaglan - Dicker Data

Deanna Jenkins - Exclusive Networks

Louise Bristow - Nextgen oSpace

Crystal Ting - Pax8

