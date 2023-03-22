Interactive acquires Slipstream Cyber Security

The consultancy has been a partner of Interactive since 2019.

Brendan Fleiter (Interactive) Credit: Interactive

Managed services provider Interactive has ramped up its cyber expertise with the acquisition of Perth-based Slipstream Cyber Security.

Founded by Brian Smith in 2017, Slipstream Cyber Security offers 24/7 cyber defence with an Australian-based cyber security operations centre, managed detection and response and penetration testing.

It has operations in Sydney and Melbourne and claims to be the first in Australia to gain a CREST accreditation.

“We’re excited to join the Interactive team,” said Slipstream Cyber Security CEO and co-founder Brian Smith. “Its reputation as a technology solutions provider that people can trust is critically important to us.

“Not only does combining our companies create a formidable, nationwide security capability, but it also provides our people with a unique opportunity to grow their careers across the technology sector.”

Smith and the rest of Slipstream will move to Interactive, the MSP claimed. This will double its cyber security team to over 60 specialists.

Interactive’s executive chairman, Brendan Fleiter, said the acquisition comes at a critical point for Australian enterprises as the country reaches a cyber maturity impasse.

“Australian organisations are facing daily, even hourly, threats to their operations, as well as peoples’ and customers’ livelihoods,” he said. “The path to staying secure isn’t as easy as putting a padlock on the front door anymore.”