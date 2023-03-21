Novigi scores long term support deal with Mercer Wollongong

Ash Priest (Novigi) Credit: Novigi

IT services provider Novigi has scored a long-term support services contract with Mercer’s Wollongong business.

Coming into effect from 1 May, the agreement includes technology and infrastructure support services, with Novigi bringing in the financial services business’ technology team into their operations.

This results in a team of over 170 people, with 100 of this figure working from Novigi’s data and tech hub in Illawarra.

“Superannuation funds face ongoing regulatory change and cost pressures. By outsourcing data and technology functions to expert data and technology providers, like Novigi, we’re helping industry decision-makers better manage data and to automate more efficient – and cost-effective – processes and customer experiences,” said Novigi CEO Ash Priest.

The IT services provider has worked with Mercer since 2019, with Novigi initially focusing on the financial services company's technology infrastructure and modernisation.

“This agreement with Novigi is a great outcome for our Mercer Wollongong technology team and our clients. We have been working with Novigi since 2019 and are delighted to extend our partnership,” added Claire Ross, chief operating officer of Mercer Pacific.