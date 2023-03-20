DC Two caught in legal stoush over equipment claims

Served a writ of summons due to using the equipment.

Credit: Supplied

DC Two has been caught in a legal stoush over ownership claims in relation to equipment at its Bibra Lake premises.



The claim in question involves DC Two’s Bibra Lake premises’ lessor and Cannontech Technologies over ownership of “certain equipment” located at the premises, according to a statement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

DC Two alleges the dispute involves equipment that was at Bibra Lake before the premises was leased out to the Australian data centre operator.

As a result, it has been using parts of the equipment as fixtures of the landlord under its lease. Subsequently, it has been served with a writ of summons issued in the Supreme Court of Western Australia, being named a second defendant to the claim.

According to DC Two’s statement, it believes the lessor maintains it owns the equipment and intends to defend the claim. Meanwhile, Cannontech is yet to file any specifics.

On the Australian data centre operator’s end, it is seeking legal advice about the claim itself, as it alleges its preliminary investigations have found the claim “may be without merit”.

“Subject to completion of those investigations and further legal advice, [DC Two] intends to defend all claims made against the company in the writ,” the statement said.

DC Two added that this case of equipment ownership is unrelated to the February sale of its modular business for $3 million to DComm.