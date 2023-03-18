Barhead launches fundraising solution for NFPs

Menu
Based on the Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit product.

Consulting firm Barhead Solutions has launched a  Microsoft-powered software solution for not-for-profit (NFP) businesses, claiming to be the culmination of “decades of work”.

Named the Barhead Fundraising Solution (BFS), the product can handle Australian payment services and is claimed to streamline campaign and income management processes, integrating them with the communication and engagement capabilities of Microsoft.

BFS is based on the Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit product, which has been developed further to meet industry expectations, with the tech giant working alongside Barhead on the solution.

“In my two decades working in the NFP sector, I have seen first-hand the impact technology has in helping NFPs build resilience and achieve their mission," said the consultancy’s head of NFP, Amanda Stenson.

“With the BFS, Microsoft and Barhead aim to support NFPs, who are at a critical juncture in a changing industry landscape and ensure the beneficiaries they serve get the support they need.”

Stenson added BFS came about following discussions with others across the NFP industry.

“In conversations with colleagues in the NFP sector, we often hear about gaps in the capabilities of standard cloud solutions,” she said.

“Many of the gaps create a barrier to entry due to the high cost of implementation and ongoing maintenance due to customisations."



