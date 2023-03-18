Accenture expands data platform for Lendlease

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture has been tapped to upgrade Lendlease’s Podium Property Insights (PPI) platform, adding augmented reality to the offering.

The platform uses data collected from sensors placed within building environments, which Lendlease claims will allow estate agents to track sustainability, cost and employee engagement goals.

In addition, Lendlease will now also extend the Podium platform into retail portfolios with the introduction of a new augmented reality capability that creates retail experiences for customers.

Lendlease added that the platform upgrade will also enable retailers and building owners to add new offers and experiences within the digital and metaverse layers of their physical assets.

“The pandemic has caused disruptions and set in place new trends across both workplace and retail,” said William Ruh, Lendlease Digital CEO.

“The aim of our collaboration with Accenture is to embrace these new trends, understand the human needs behind them and use those insights to reimagine our built environment and how we interact with it. We believe that blended reality has a key role to play in creating the best places of the future.”

Peter Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in Australia and New Zealand, said the Leandlease project will help “companies adapt their corporate and retail real estate for this changing environment”.

He added that this will enable them to “meet sustainability and efficiency targets and provide environments in which their employees can thrive”.