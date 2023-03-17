Baidam Solutions, White Rook Cyber and Tarian Cyber deliver First Nations SOC

The SOC will be staffed by First Nations cyber security professionals, all certified to an international standard.

Baidam Solutions (Jack Reis and Phillip Jenkinson). Credit: Supplied

Three Queensland ICT companies have collaborated to architect and build a co-designed First Nations Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The joint project is the brainchild of Indigenous IT firm Baidam Solutions, cyber security innovators White Rook Cyber and SOC specialists Tarian Cyber.

According to Baidam Solutions CEO Phillip Jenkinson, the SOC was the first of its kind in terms of building physical and technical infrastructure, hiring and certifying Indigenous staff, and harnessing the diverse ways of thinking/problem solving, all under the principles of a co-designed program of works.

It took eight months' worth of consulting work and user group feedback, international research and travel to other global security operations centres to develop the co-designed project.

The SOC will not only subvert cyber threats worldwide but also provide career pathways for a raft of culturally diverse people in the cyber security industry and will be staffed by First Nations cyber security professionals, all certified to an international standard.



This considerable investment in certifications and continuous training, combined with Baidam Solutions Indigenous Employee Mentoring Program, will contribute to providing a culturally safe environment and technical capabilities.

Jenkinson said the SOC will provide both industry-leading and enterprise-grade threat detection, monitoring and response services to their clients and will also act as an important incubator for Indigenous talent looking at pathways to address the chronic IT security skills shortage in Australia.

“We are enormously excited to be partnering with White Rook and Tarian on this incredible venture, which will allow our clients to further evolve and adapt to the constantly changing threat landscape,” he said.

White Rook Cyber CEO Angela Champion said the new venture brings together a unique skill set from a diverse group of established ICT professionals to deliver a first of its kind in the industry.

“This partnership is important because it amplifies our collective purpose through and with Baidam to provide enablement, capability, and maturity uplift in cyber security to the Australian market,” Champion said.

“The SOC is the cornerstone of this partnership, given one of its primary objectives is to upskill and create pathways for First Nations and culturally diverse individuals, making them job ready as cyber security specialists for other businesses.”

The SOC is being built by a ‘powered by’ partner Tarian Cyber. These are boutique delivery houses that offer specialist services and solutions based on industry experience and delivery expertise.

This will be coupled with innovative thinking, market knowledge and client experience from White Rook Cyber.

In October last year, Baidam partnered up with Canary Technology Solutions to provide opportunities for Indigenous people alongside expanded technology offerings.

The agreement saw the two IT providers lay a framework for career paths for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander professionals in the sector, the companies claimed.



