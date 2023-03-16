Menu
NetApp scores $20M gig with TfNSW

Will provide a “more robust managed services overlay”.

NetApp has won a $20-million contract to manage its own storage solutions for Transport for New South Wales. 

The storage vendor will manage its own storage, a consolidation of hardware, software and managed service renewals, until December 2023. 

According to a TfNSW spokesperson, the new contract has a “more robust managed services overlay”. 

As the environment currently has NetApp storage products, there is no additional deployment. However, the agency said that its Commvault storage was replaced by Cleondris, a Swiss provider of NetApp add-on software, on a like-for-like basis. 

“The catalyst for this work was the end of a contract term and a drive to obtain better value for money for the taxpayer,” the spokesperson added. 

“To deliver on this, Transport for NSW consolidated different contracts with similar products and services contained. 

“This will allow us to scale solutions more effectively and reduce integration effort by simplifying our contracts and managed service providers.” 

The win follows a number of changes to NetApp’s local operation. At the end of last year, the vendor officially named Matt Hurford as its managing director, replacing Paul Crighton.  

Earlier this year, the company’s long-serving channel chief Neville James also exited the vendor.  



