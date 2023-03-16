How Oracle and partners split and rebuilt IT for divested Team Global Express

Credit: Team Global Express

Newly spun off logistics company Team Global Express has mustered in a team of partners to separate its IT environment from its former parent Toll Group.

The delivery company, which was rebranded following its separation from Toll Group, mustered a collective consisting of Capgemini, Infosys, HCL and Accenture to help separate various parts of its IT system.

The separation saw Team Global Express pick Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to host its core systems and data.

Speaking during a media briefing at Oracle’s Sydney base, Team Global Express director of IT Andrew Gates said the company took its core applications, including MyToll, Salesforce, Oracle ERP and mobility applications, from the parent company to the new set-up.

“We had to then separate it out and establish our own function,” he explained. “Part of our mission is to go to cloud and increase cyber security and then we want to provide better, more agile and flexible service.

“We chose OCI because we needed a tier one solution. We have tried others that we just not up to scratch. We also needed a commercial ability to execute. We felt strongly it was a better fit for our organisation.”

Touching on the partners’ role, he added: “[Partners] have been extremely helpful and supportive, especially when things become very complex. They have played a very positive role.”



Gates was speaking during an event hosted by Oracle in part to mark the recent joining of Stephen Bovis as Oracle's new Australian and New Zealand regional managing director, who joined the company last month.

His arrival came as Oracle globally plans to invest US$2.4 billion per quarter in its cloud business, which helped the company revenue grow 25 per cent year-on-year.

Looking at the challenges of its IT environment pre-Oracle, Gates told the audience that Team Global Express was struggling with a multitude of systems.

“We wanted to come down to one standard set of accounts,” Gates said. “Internally we created a system used by finance.



“We want to continue digitising our workforce. This used to be very paper and transactional. Now they all have GPS tracking and cameras. Customers also want better real-time tracking and estimated times of arrivals. The buyers also want better optimisation.

“Underpinning all that is a real thirst for data. We all want to see it – they all want to consume it and that’s a big challenge. How do we commoditise the data sets as we share them?”

On the future of the company’s IT network with Oracle, Gates emphasised that it was looking at a long-term partnership.

“As a buyer, we have to make decisions based on a long-term outlook,” he said. “You cannot just take a three-month or even three-year view when dealing with Oracle.

“Oracle is fundamental to our data infrastructure. When we decide on a product, it’s on a five to 10-year basis.

“Now we have separated, the conversation is where do we take it next.”