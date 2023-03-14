Aussie IT jobs keep growing in Feb amid overall decline

The growth in the sector came from Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.

Australian IT job ad listings have kept growing this year with advertisements rising by 4 per cent, month-on-month, during February.



This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which recorded growth of 3.8 per cent for the sector in January.

The growth in the sector came from Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, which recorded listings growth of 10.8 per cent, 6 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Queensland led the listings decline with a drop of 11.5 per cent, followed by the Northern Territory with 6.3 per cent, the ACT with 4.4 per cent, Victoria with 3 per cent and NSW with 2.9 per cent.

The continued growth in IT job ad listings comes as overall job ads in the country fell by 1.6 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said there was a notable increase in health and service-related positions.

“While job ad volumes declined in several industries, roles within healthcare and medical, education and training and community services and development in the public sector were on the rise,” she said.

“Aged and disability support workers, childcare workers and aged care nurses were some of the most in-demand roles on SEEK last month.”