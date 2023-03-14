NBN Co and Western Sydney airport sign critical agreement

Will see around 1,000 premises connected.

Andrew Walsh (NBN Co) Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co has signed a master development agreement with the Western Sydney International Airport, bringing a bevvy of connectivity options to the table.



Under the deal, around 1,000 premises will be granted connectivity on the National Broadband Network (NBN) with 25 kilometres of fibre installed to service the airport and its planned business park.

A Business Fibre Zone will also be established at the airport, allowing customers to access NBN Co’s Enterprise Ethernet with no upfront building costs.

Additionally, the airport and its business park will also be supplied with its Smart Places product – miniaturised, ruggedised and reverse-powered network connection devices that provide the NBN to locations that aren’t serviceable using standard equipment.

Andrew Walsh, NBN Co executive general manager of new development, labelled the deal as a “game changer” and said the NBN builder was working with Western Parkland City Authority to align its network investments with the agency’s plan for the area.

“The potential is enormous in Western Sydney, with its 625,000 new lots planned in coming years [–] more than all the other greenfield development across Australia,” he added.

In 2021, DXC Technology was announced as the master systems integrator for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

DXC will be responsible for building the airport’s foundational technology platforms in preparation for its opening in 2026 and its ongoing operations.

As master systems integrator, DXC will deliver the integration, cybersecurity and hosting platforms to bring together over 60 operational systems.