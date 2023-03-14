Cloud solutions provider Kumulus expands to the US

Guy Rowson (Kumulus) Credit: Kumulus

Australian cloud solutions provider Kumulus has expanded its operations to the US with the launch of its desktop platform.



Named Kumulus ATOM Cloud, the platform is available as a fully managed or self-managed service for managed service providers (MSP) and utilises Microsoft RDS and Azure Virtual Desktop, with features such as automatic software updates, remote device management and 24/7 support.

It also provides scalability and offers customisation options enabling businesses to tailor their cloud desktop environment to fit specific needs.

According to Kumulus founder Guy Rowson, the reason behind the US launch of ATOM stems from strong demand.

"The continued growth of remote working and the desire for organisations to transition their capex infrastructure to the cloud has fueled the need for fast, efficient, secure and reliable cloud desktop solutions," he said.

"ATOM gives IT service providers the perfect solution to deliver enhances remote work capabilities for their customers, while also streamlining IT management and reducing operating costs."

Credit: Kumulus Scott Bechtold (Kumulus)

Leading the company in the US is its VP of US sales and alliances Scott Bechtold.



"We are thrilled to bring ATOM to the US market, offering managed service providers the flexibility to choose between fully managed and self-managed cloud desktop solutions," Bechtold said.