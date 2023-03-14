Macquarie Capital gives Orro Group $150M injection

Funds will be used for additional capacity and acquisitions.

Rodd Cunico (Orro) Credit: Orro

IT security and services provider Orro Group has received $150 million funding from Macquarie Capital to support the business in its continued growth and innovation initiatives.

The funding package includes a combination of debt and a small equity stake in the company, enabling Orro to continue to execute its growth strategy, while allowing private equity partner Liverpool Partners to maintain ownership of the company.

“The support of Macquarie Capital alongside Liverpool Partners signifies our value as a business, celebrates our successes, and allows us to continue on our strategic path. It's an exciting time as we look forward to accelerating our growth plans,” Orro CEO Rodd Cunico said.

“With this additional support we will continue to build on the capacity of the group, strengthening existing capabilities and securing additional acquisitions to broaden the company’s offering.”

Since its launch in 2021, Orro acquired eSecure and RIOT Solutions, combining six IT companies to deliver cyber security services.

The security and services provider counts more than 500 customers including Australia Post, Qantas, Flight Centre and QBE.

Last month, Orro completed the digital infrastructure into the Unitas Healthcare-operated Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne's west.

Designed and rolled out over six months, the IT services provider developed a suite of solutions, including Orro Cloud, endpoint devices and network and telephony infrastructure.



