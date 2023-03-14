Pesticides authority to front up to $28M for service provider

Credit: Photo 73992054 © Andrey Moisseyev | Dreamstime.com

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) is looking for a partner to provide IT services over a multi-year contract and is putting up to $28 million on the table for their trouble.



The APVMA is a federal government agency that regulates agricultural and veterinary chemicals in Australia to manage the risks of pests and diseases, as well as protecting the country’s trade and the health and safety of people, animals and the environment.

Through managed services, the APVMA is seeking to improve its services, establish governance assurance and performance frameworks for approximately 200 users, with about 150 in its Armidale office and the other 50 in its Canberra office.

According to a request for tender (RFT) listing on the federal government’s AusTender website, the estimated value of the whole tender is from $20 million to $28 million. This is over an initial contract period for three years from 1 August 2023, with up to four years' worth of extensions bringing it to a potential end date of 1 August 2030.

If selected, the chosen partner will have to offer service desk and end user services, service management, architecture and design, asset management, infrastructure services, unified communications, application services, operational security services and project services.

Additionally, the APVMA requires the partner to have experience with Azure based infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS), as it is aiming to move to an Azure cloud tenancy owned by the agency from a Microsoft Cloud service provider arrangement, which is managed by an unspecified outgoing party.

Within the same RFT, the agency is also looking for line of business application services, which may also be offered by the same managed services partner, or a separate one.

Services to be handled under line of business application services include application support, configuration management, data and database management, security management, release management, project services, health monitoring and reporting and preventative maintenance.

Interested partners have until 28 April to apply to the RFT.

The hunt for a new services provider comes close to three years after DXC Technology migrated the APVMA to the cloud, which was announced to have concluded in June 2020.