Aussie SaaS player Whispir caught in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Software-as-a-service communications workflow platform Whispir is one of a flurry of companies caught out by the collapse of the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was closed on 10 March US time by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as a receiver.

Australia Securities Exchange- (ASX) listed Whispir told shareholders it has US$173,679 (A$263,922) on deposit with SVB.

According to the FDIC, customers who have deposited US$250,000 or less will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning on 13 March US time.

“It is the company’s expectation that this amount will be recovered in full in the coming days,” Whispir reassured shareholders.

“The company has a diverse portfolio of deposits (including USD) across several leading global banks in order to reduce exposure.”

Whispir was more fortunate than New Zealand tech company IkeGPS, which had NZ$5.3 million on deposit at SVB.

ASX-listed Kiwi company Xero also confirmed it had an around US$5 million exposure to the collapse, which was not considered material.

In 2014, Xero and SVB announced integration to brings Xero's financial management tools to startups and small businesses in both the US and UK.

Whispir has had a rocky road since it was listed on the ASX in 2019 following an oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) of $47 million.

In its last half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2022, the company made a loss of A$13.7 million.

Its year-on-year revenue also dived by 27 per cent to A$28.7 million.