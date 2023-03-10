Acer A/NZ rolls out restructure and new appointments

Its new distribution unit will be focused on “re-energising” the SMB/SME channel market.

L-R: Cameron Anderson, Anna Viengkham, Ali Lokhandwala (Acer) Credit: Acer

Acer Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) has restructured its local operations with three new business units for commercial, retail, and distribution. New appointments have also made in the process.



Under the new structure, Acer is set to keep working in the education, government and corporate sectors with a dedicated sales and support team focused on client engagement and growth.

Additionally, the distribution segment is set on “re-energising the SMB [small- to medium-sized business]/SME [small- to medium-sized enterprise] channel market”. The hardware vendor claimed strategies for this unit are already in “advanced stages”, with details to be announced in the future.

“Not only is the new structure designed to make Acer Australia and New Zealand more dynamic and responsive in the current market, but it will also enable us to enhance our service and support to customers and drive long term value,” said Gaba Cheng, Acer A/NZ managing director.

Supporting these new units are three new appointments in the forms of Cameron Anderson as general manager for Acer Australia commercial business and Acer New Zealand; Anna Viengkham as national retail business manager for the retail business unit; and Ali Lokhandwala as channel sales manager to lead its efforts surrounding channel and distribution.

Lokhandwala comes into the fold after close to 20 years at the business now known as Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia, leaving the company in November last year as its regional manager for NSW and the ACT for SMB and channel sales.

Meanwhile, Anderson has been with Acer for nearly 16 years and was most recently Acer New Zealand’s country manager and Viengkham has been with Acer for over 20 years – from 2002 to 2015 before a short stint at Dick Smith Electronics, then returning to her previous role of national account manager.

The debut of the new business units and relevant promotions and hires comes nearly a year after Acer Australia general manager of channels and marketing Greg Mikaelian left the vendor last May as it said it was reviewing its organisational structure.

Three months later, he joined Multimedia Technology as its general manager for business development and marketing.



