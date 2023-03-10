Advent One CEO Jon Ossip and Graeme Clark depart

Jon Ossip and Graeme Clark Credit: Supplied

Two senior leaders have exited IT services provider Advent One including its CEO Jon Ossip.

Both Ossip and long-serving sales director Graeme Clark have left the Melbourne-headquartered IBM and Red Hat partner in the space of a month.

ARN understands that Advent One is now being overseen by John Twine, also a sales director at Advent One, while founder Robert Basset remains as non-executive chairman.

Ossip first took over leadership of Advent One in March 2019, joining from Oracle where he oversaw the vendor’s CX applications.

During his tenure, the company embarked on a major growth plan, making significant investments in cyber security and its consulting business.

Last year, it acquired Layer 8 Networks to bolster its hybrid cloud offering.

It also expanded operations into South Australia and the northern region, which it considers to be NSW, ACT and Queensland under Clark’s leadership.

Speaking to ARN, Ossip said: “In the years after I joined, we saw 35 per cent in revenue growth year-on-year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We invested in areas that would resonate with the changing market, including in automation and hybrid cloud, while investing in upskilling and on-boarding talent. In 2019, we were a 50-person business; now we are a 75-person, with people in all new areas," he said.

“I'm proud of the way the team galvanised behind a common purpose to become a leading hybrid cloud solutions and managed services company.

"Moreover, the uniqueness at Advent One is the way innovation is baked into the DNA of the business. A testament to their talent is seen in the sheer number of awards the organisation has achieved in the last three years, from IBM, Red Hat, NetApp and Lenovo."

Clark meanwhile joined Advent One almost 15 years ago as managing director, before taking on the roles of chief operating officer, sales director and then leading the newly created northern region.

Advent One doubled its revenue from 2019 to 2020 in the northern region, which spurred its investment in the market.

Both Clark and Twine were contacted for comment.