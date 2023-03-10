Capsifi reveals leadership team

Founder and CEO Terry Roach steps aside to focus on strategy and product innovation.

Ian McAdam (Capsifi) Credit: Supplied

Enterprise software vendor Capsifi has revealed a new leadership line up as its founder and CEO Terry Roach decides to focus on leading strategy and vision for product innovation.

As a result, Capsifi has hired a new chair in the form of Andrew Barkla, as well as Ian McAdam as CEO and Tony Mascarenhas as CRO.

Capsifi offers a centralised business architecture platform for large and complex businesses, enabling the planning and management of business transformation initiatives from concept to execution.

Under Roach’s leadership, Capsifi achieved business growth and market success – doubling revenue annually over the past two years.

Now moving into its next phase of growth, Capsifi has invested in experienced leaders to drive it forward.

“Andrew has a strong background in global strategy and market growth and Ian provides extensive experience in business leadership and market expansion. Additionally, Tony brings Capsifi a leadership background in strategic revenue growth through sales and partner channels,” Roach said.

“Hiring such outstanding executive talent wouldn’t have been possible without the Australian Business Growth Fund’s (ABGF) guidance and support.”

In 2022, Capsifi received $11 million in funding from ABGF to further scale the business and accelerate its growth.

Since developing its cloud-based solution with its inaugural client, Service NSW, Capsifi has enhanced and commercialised its products across domestic and international blue-chip clients in Europe and North America such as American Express, AMP, Costco, and IKEA.

Capsifi also works with a range of partners including PwC, Accenture, Fujitsu, Evolve&Amplify, Fragile2Agile and ATKearney.