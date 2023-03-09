WA picks 14 partners for new PC panel

Credit: ID 75747419 © Vladzetter | Dreamstime.com

The Western Australian government has bumped up the number of suppliers for its new PC and mobile supply panel from five to 14.

The state government has picked a mixture of vendors and resellers to join its Common Use Arrangement (CUA) for computing and mobile devices.

Procured by WA's Department of Finance, the panel allows departments and agencies, including the Department of Education, to buy business-grade and consumer-grade devices. Deals of more than $500,000 are required to have requests from more than one vendor or a vendor's partner.

Additionally, panel one of the CUA is mandatory in the Perth metropolitan area for the Department of Education and schools.



The panel, which was delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now compromises of ASI Solutions, CDM Australia, CompNow, Data#3, Datacom, EDsys, JB Hi-Fi, Moncrieff Technology Solutions, Solutions IT, Stott and Hoare and Winthrop Australia.

In addition, original equipment manufacturers Dell, Lenovo and Acer all mark their return to direct selling with WA, with the former two only being able to sell via partners in the last panel.

Other major hardware brands such as Apple, Asus, HP, Microsoft and Panasonic will also be available through partners. Toshiba, which was the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sold directly on the former panel, will now be sold by CDM in its new form of Dynabook, following its sale in 2020.

“This arrangement replaces the former CUA CMD2014, allowing state agencies and other approved CUA users to purchase or lease computing and mobile devices such as desktops, notebooks, tablets and mobile handsets,” a Department of Finance spokesperson said.

“The CUA offers a simplified buying model that provides greater flexibility and additional services including a range of sustainability measures to deliver fit-for-purpose and value for money outcomes for the WA government.

“Customers seek competitive quotes from a panel of 14 qualified original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and resellers.”