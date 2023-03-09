Paessler unveils new APAC VP and channel chief

Coming into the company with over 20 years of experience each.

Tobias Jaenchen (Paessler) Credit: Paessler

German monitoring software vendor Paessler AG has appointed a new Asia Pacific (APAC) vice president and a global channel manager in the form of Tobias Jaenchen and Manuela Roth, respectively.



Jaenchen comes into the role of head of APAC and the Americas, with over 20 years of experience in tech companies, with seven of those as CEO at numerous companies. Prior to joining Paessler, he was the head of sales at ABB eMobility Digital Venture.

With Paessler, Janchen will work on developing new markets, business areas, customer segments and partnerships.

He takes over the APAC role from Sebastian Krueger, who was promoted to the position in 2021 before leaving the company in February this year to become VP of international sales for Kentix.

“From day one, I have been impressed by the welcoming and supportive culture of the team,” he said.

“I look forward to working with our APAC customers to help them achieve their IT, OT, and IoT monitoring goals and to make Paessler PRTG the go-to monitoring solution for businesses across this region.”

Credit: Paessler Manuela Roth (Paessler)

Like Jaenchen, Roth also has over 20 years of experience in tech companies, with her last role before joining the software vendor being RS Components' Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) alliance manager for procurement solutions.



In her new role, Roth is expected to play a “vital” role in growing Paessler’s channel business for Paessler’s PRTG product, the vendor claimed, including special IIoT solutions for industrial environments expected in 2023.

“Our partners are global players, our client base is global and Paessler, as an outstanding software company, has been building a global distribution network for years,” Roth said.

Helmut Binder, Paessler CEO, added that the new hires’ knowledge and “holistic view” of the APAC region and channel business are anticipated to be beneficial for the vendor.

”We are constantly refining our product portfolio while also supporting our international partners through elevated programs to better serve the market,” he said. “We work in a spirit of mutual trust with all our partners and will continue to do so.”