Netgear seeks bigger Aussie footprint with Dicker Data

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Networking vendor Netgear has teamed up with Dicker Data to boost its market share in Australia.

As a result of the deal, Dicker Data will gain access to Netgear’s SMB and professional AV range of switches, including routers, range extenders and home mesh networking in the Australian market.

According to Dicker Data, the solutions are suitable for the home and gaming markets.

“I’m pleased to welcome Netgear to the Dicker Data business,” said the distributor’s chief operating officer, Vlad Mitnovetski.

“Dicker Data is the destination for digital transformation across multiple verticals and this new partnership will further solidify that reputation in the market. Demand for cutting-edge AV and networking solutions continues to grow as connectivity becomes increasingly essential to our lives and a key enabler to productivity."

Netgear Australia and New Zealand senior sales director Aaron Khoo said the company sees the opportunity for significant growth in the professional AV market.

“Our partnership with Dicker Data is integral to delivering flawless Netgear AV-over-IP deployments to the Australian market,” he said.

“We’re delighted to partner with Dicker Data to deliver the very latest in networking solutions to their extensive customer base.

“[Our] advanced networking technology combined with Dicker Data customer-centric approach will provide customers with unique networking solutions that are tailored to their individual needs.”

In 2021, Netgear also signed a distribution partnership with Midwich Group subsidiary Blonde Robot for its ProAV portfolio.

At the time, the agreement covered Australia and New Zealand, focusing on the stackable and modular ProAV line-managed switches, which include the M4250 and M4300.