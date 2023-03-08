Sylvia Go to lead ExtraHop APJ channel

Sylvia Go (ExtraHop) Credit: ExtraHop

Cyber analytics vendor ExtraHop has appointed Sylvia Go as assistant vice president of channel for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Singapore, Go joins ExtraHop from security policy management vendor Tufin and has more than a decade of experience in the IT industry.

During her career, she has held product, sales and channel-facing roles at the likes of Exclusive Networks, Magnet Forensics and Check Point before joining Tufin as channel manager in 2021.

She is now tasked with accelerating the company’s regional channel sales strategy, working closely with cross-functional teams and developing programs to drive growth.

“The consumption of network detection and response (NDR) solutions across both enterprise and public sectors has increased substantially in recent years,” said Kenneth Chen, ExtraHop APJ vice president.

“As we forge ahead to meet our next phase of investment and growth, it is paramount we reinforce our commitment by deepening synergy with our existing channel and partner ecosystem.

“Sylvia Go comes with a track record of building strategic channel development across this diverse region. I am thrilled to have her join the APJ leadership team to develop and harness our channel-first strategy.”

Chen himself was promoted to APJ VP in September, giving him purview of ASEAN, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.