Rubrik launches global Transform partner program

Ghazal Asif (Rubrik) Credit: Rubrik

Rubrik has launched a new global partner program, which focuses on a combination of a point-scoring system and booking volumes.



Dubbed the “Rubrik Transform Partner Program”, the program mirrors its previous Velocity program by using three tiers. However, Velocity’s old Select tier is gone, with the new tiers being Authorised, Elite and Elite+.

Initial progression through the tiers is based on gaining points by partaking in various activities, including certifications, pipeline generation and attending Rubrik events. These are worth anything from one to 10 points.

Additionally, accelerators are assigned to value-added security activities, like ransomware remediation workshops, which can be worth up to 40 points.

At the starting Authorised level, partners can receive discount advantages for uncovering and driving approved end-user opportunities registered through Rubrik’s partner portal. They also gain quarterly sales incentives for net-new opportunities.

Then, by obtaining 100 points, partners hit the Elite level. This comes with additional financial benefits to reward performance for uncovering and closing net-new opportunities.

Once an Elite partner has a high volume of bookings over a 12-month period, they can then reach Elite+, which contains customised incentives and business development investments, including marketing development funds and Rubrik dedicated resources by completing an investment plan with their regional channel development team.

Existing Rubrik partners that were previously in the former Select tier will be fast-tracked to Transform’s Elite tier, according to Ghazal Asif, VP of global partners and alliances at Rubrik.

Asif also told ARN the decision to scrap the old program’s Select tier was due to not having “a significant difference between the legacy Select and Elite tiers”.

“As such, we decided to remove Select and restructured the tiers in the Transform partner program to Authorised, Elite and Elite+ and adjusted the benefits accordingly,” she added.