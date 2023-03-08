GoTo partners 'nothing short of spectacular' in 2022

Yvette McEnearney (GoTo) Credit: GoTo

GoTo has announced its top partners for their work during 2022, with winners announced from across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor handed out awards to the “top achieving members of the GoTo Partner Network”, recognising partners that sell its GoTo Resolve, Rescue, GoTo Connect and GoTo Contact Center solutions.

The winners were based on sales performance over the last year, as well as those that “were able to consistently provide their customers with hybrid work and IT management and support tools through GoTo’s solutions”, the company claimed.

“Our partners across APAC have been nothing short of spectacular,” said Yvette McEnearney, APAC channel director for GoTo.

“They have helped us extend market reach and expand our offerings in business communications to a greater audience, as well as tap into new markets with our IT management and support solutions, especially with the launch of GoTo Resolve in the channel in February last year.

“Our partners have helped us grow year on year, with the channel now driving a staggering 70 per cent of our revenue in A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand]. We look forward to continuing to collaborate and grow with our partner community and extend a huge congratulations to all the worthy winners”.

The Top Producing Partner award went to Melbourne’s Network Pioneers, while the Top Partner accolade was handed to the Hobart-based Telephone & Communication Services, the latter of which had won the New Partner of the Year award 12 months ago.

Sydney-headquartered NativUC took the gong for Top Contact Centre Partner and Adelaide’s TelcoDataCloud picked up Top New Partner.

In addition to winning their respective awards, successful partners will also join members of GoTo’s team at the vendor’s Partner President Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico later in March.

“At GoTo, our partners play a critical role in ensuring that our millions of users have the tools they need to succeed in a hybrid work environment,” said Michael Day, VP of partner sales at GoTo.

“We are excited today to recognise the hard work of our partners for the 2022 year. We thank them for their dedication to enabling their customers with products like GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect, making IT and business communications easy from anywhere,” he added.