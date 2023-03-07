AUCloud passes top job to Peter Maloney

peter Maloney (AUCloud) Credit: AUCloud

AUCloud’s top leadership has changed hands, with former Dye & Durham Australia managing director Peter Maloney taking the reins from Phil Dawson.



Maloney takes over the MD role from Dawson while also picking up the new title of CEO. Meanwhile, Dawson will remain as executive director and will be focused on government relations.

He comes into the position with over three decades of experience, including 20 in technology-focused roles, according to the sovereign cloud provider.

He entered into his previous posting at Dye & Durham Australia, which he held for nearly a year and a half, after leading the sale of GlobalX – a company he had led for 10 years – to Dye & Durham’s Canadian parent company.

He held other senior roles in government, iCare NSW, and credit services, Dun & Bradstreet Australia and New Zealand, the latter where he started his career in 1990.



“Peter’s experience in the leadership of some of Australia’s leading technology companies will greatly assist AUCloud as it seeks to consolidate its significant investment to date in sovereign cloud infrastructure services,” AUCloud chair Cathie Reid said.

“Cyber security is a global issue of significant importance,” Maloney said. “Every department head and board toom in Australia must be thinking about how to protect the data they hold on to Australian businesses and citizens.



“This is no longer a compliance issue, or an issue company directors can walk past. Sovereignty of data is an important ingredient in this equation and when we think about the word ‘data’, it’s even more important to think about how we define the word data.”

AUCloud’s leadership shuffle comes months after the sovereign cloud provider unveiled its third security-cleared zone in Australia in November with the launch of its Brisbane Sovereignty Zone (BSZ) services in Queensland.

It also comes more than a year after NextDC announced it would take a 20 per cent stake in AUCloud back in November 2021, becoming a partner and strategic investor in the process.