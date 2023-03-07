Megaport CEO Vincent English quits

Has been with the company almost eight years.

Vincent English (Megaport) Credit: Megaport

Megaport CEO Vincent English has handed in his resignation after almost eight years with the network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider.

The publicly listed company told shareholders that English has also resigned as executive director, but will remain to assist with the leadership transition until 30 April 2023.

English first joined Megaport from Digicel Group in 2015 in the role of chief financial officer, pivoting to the role of chief operating officer and then CEO in May 2017.

Founder and chairman Bevan Slattery said English has “provided outstanding leadership as CEO of Megaport for the past six years, leading the business through its scale up and scale out transformation”.

“Vincent has been responsible for driving the vision of the company through a period of incredible growth and for creating a legacy which sets the company up for accelerated revenue growth and operational success in the future,” Slattery added.

Slattery will now hold the role of interim CEO while a replacement for English is sought.

At the end of the last financial year, Megaport gained a 40 per cent uplift in revenue, reaching $109 million. It also managed to shrink its ongoing loss by 12 per cent, from $55 million to $48 million.

Two years ago, it launched its PartnerVantage program, a scheme focused on boosting sales by easing the path to market for resellers, data centre operators, systems integrators and managed services providers.

The company then built on this last year by launching a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and a fresh partner portal.