Menu
Dicker Data adds Blancco to Aussie distie portfolio

Dicker Data adds Blancco to Aussie distie portfolio

Claims to pave the way for partners to create erasure-as-a-service offerings.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data)

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data)

Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has added data erasure software to its portfolio through a distribution deal with Blancco.

Labelled as a “first of its kind” for the distributor, the addition of Blancco to Dicker Data’s arsenal brings with it solutions to manage the end-of-life device process and revenue opportunity associated with decommissioning tech.

Through the vendor’s solutions, partners will be able to create erasure-as-a-service offerings based on Blancco’s software, Dicker Data claimed.

“Our partnership with Blancco will enable our partners to capture more of the value chain, expand their relevance to their end-customers and own a larger piece of the technology refresh opportunity,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data.

Through the deal, Dianne Lawrence, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Blancco is looking at expanding its partner base, with managed service providers (MSP) that focus on the Australian enterprise, data centre and federal government space being mentioned in particular.

Meanwhile, Christina Walker, global director for channel at the software vendor, added that Dicker Data’s experience and “nimble nature” complements the security market by helping its partners on executing a “multilayer approach to enterprise data protection.

“Blancco is pleased to be working with Dicker Data to support their ecosystem with an end-to-end customer solution by adding secure data erasure to their partners’ existing portfolios,” she said. 

“This new alliance aligns perfectly with Blancco’s focus on supporting enterprises to reduce their risk, increase efficiency, and map to sustainability initiatives.”

Last month, Dicker Data released its audited results for 2022, confirming a 25 per cent revenue growth to $3.1 billion. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dicker DataBlancco

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 