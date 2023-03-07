Dicker Data adds Blancco to Aussie distie portfolio

Claims to pave the way for partners to create erasure-as-a-service offerings.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has added data erasure software to its portfolio through a distribution deal with Blancco.



Labelled as a “first of its kind” for the distributor, the addition of Blancco to Dicker Data’s arsenal brings with it solutions to manage the end-of-life device process and revenue opportunity associated with decommissioning tech.

Through the vendor’s solutions, partners will be able to create erasure-as-a-service offerings based on Blancco’s software, Dicker Data claimed.

“Our partnership with Blancco will enable our partners to capture more of the value chain, expand their relevance to their end-customers and own a larger piece of the technology refresh opportunity,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data.

Through the deal, Dianne Lawrence, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Blancco is looking at expanding its partner base, with managed service providers (MSP) that focus on the Australian enterprise, data centre and federal government space being mentioned in particular.

Meanwhile, Christina Walker, global director for channel at the software vendor, added that Dicker Data’s experience and “nimble nature” complements the security market by helping its partners on executing a “multilayer approach to enterprise data protection.

“Blancco is pleased to be working with Dicker Data to support their ecosystem with an end-to-end customer solution by adding secure data erasure to their partners’ existing portfolios,” she said.

“This new alliance aligns perfectly with Blancco’s focus on supporting enterprises to reduce their risk, increase efficiency, and map to sustainability initiatives.”

Last month, Dicker Data released its audited results for 2022, confirming a 25 per cent revenue growth to $3.1 billion.