Menu
DTA seeking new additions for Hardware Marketplace refresh

DTA seeking new additions for Hardware Marketplace refresh

Also looking to set up a pricing regime.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 261185005 / Security © Pavel Muravev | Dreamstime.com

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is looking for new partners to add to its whole-of-government Hardware Marketplace panel.

First formed in 2018 after being announced a year prior, the Hardware Marketplace is aimed at simplifying the procurement process for government agencies looking to buy IT hardware, while making it easier for smaller suppliers to compete for government contracts.

Unlike in previous years which added new categories, like the printers, scanners and multifunction devices category that opened for applicants last year, there are no new categories with this refresh.

Along with the printers category, the other seven include enterprise storage, network equipment, data cabling services, end user computing, enterprise computing, voice collaboration systems and mobile phones and smart devices.

Like with previous refreshes, existing suppliers do not need to reapply for a category they already have been admitted to, but can apply for inclusion in new ones.

Additionally, the DTA is also looking to set up a pricing regime, which guarantees minimum discounts off list or recommended retail prices, as well as capping the price of offerings for the term of their agreement.

The invitation to apply for the panel is open until 28 March, with the execution of head agreements to start from August.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DTAdigital transformation agency

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 