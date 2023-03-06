DTA seeking new additions for Hardware Marketplace refresh

Also looking to set up a pricing regime.

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is looking for new partners to add to its whole-of-government Hardware Marketplace panel.



First formed in 2018 after being announced a year prior, the Hardware Marketplace is aimed at simplifying the procurement process for government agencies looking to buy IT hardware, while making it easier for smaller suppliers to compete for government contracts.



Unlike in previous years which added new categories, like the printers, scanners and multifunction devices category that opened for applicants last year, there are no new categories with this refresh.

Along with the printers category, the other seven include enterprise storage, network equipment, data cabling services, end user computing, enterprise computing, voice collaboration systems and mobile phones and smart devices.

Like with previous refreshes, existing suppliers do not need to reapply for a category they already have been admitted to, but can apply for inclusion in new ones.



Additionally, the DTA is also looking to set up a pricing regime, which guarantees minimum discounts off list or recommended retail prices, as well as capping the price of offerings for the term of their agreement.

The invitation to apply for the panel is open until 28 March, with the execution of head agreements to start from August.

