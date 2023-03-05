Menu
F5 celebrates ‘exceptional’ A/NZ channel

More than 40 partners joined F5 for a celebration at Taronga Zoo, Sydney.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
F5 A/NZ channel team

Credit: F5

Application security vendor F5 has celebrated Australia and New Zealand channel success over the last year at its Partner Summit in Sydney last week. 

Held at Taronga Zoo, F5 recognised its partners' work that took place during 2022. 

“As digital transformation efforts continue to evolve for nearly every company, F5 and our channel partners work together to create solutions to secure and deliver exceptional digital experiences,” said Kaaren Lewis, director of F5 channel sales for Australia and New Zealand.  

“We are stronger through our partnerships, and the channel ecosystem is essential to F5’s success.” 

Kiwi partners reaped some of the top honours of the night with New Zealand's Spark, an F5 Platinum partner, handed the top prize of Partner of the Year for its 100 per cent year-on-year growth and investment in managed services. 

Meanwhile, Software Partner of the Year went to CCL, Datacom New Zealand grabbed the gong for Strategic Partner of the Year and CyberCX was awarded the F5 Australia and New Zealand Cyber Security Partner of the Year award.  

Sydney’s AC3 won the prize for Managed Services Provider of the Year, with F5 noting its “exceptional performance, innovation, and customer service, delivering tailored solutions to customers across various industries”. 

NTT scored the award for Public Sector Partner of the Year due to its “high-quality managed services and professional services to federal government departments and agencies in Australia”.  

DXC Technology Australia’s automation project to modernise its MSP offering to one of its largest customers earned the integrator the Innovation Partner of the Year.  

IT infrastructure provider Sparx won F5’s Deal of the Year. According to F5, Sparx solved its customer’s pain points and requirements in a record amount of time while demonstrating “the true power of the partner-initiated opportunity”. 

Additionally, Telstra’s Matthew Wardell was recognised as F5 Partner Rep of the Year for his “exemplary customer service and outstanding sales performance”, especially among energy providers and financial markets.  

“Matthew's deep understanding of these industries, combined with his ability to connect with customers on a personal level, has resulted in him securing several major contracts for Telstra,” F5 noted.  


Tags f5

