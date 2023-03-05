Monday.com launches first APAC HQ in Sydney

Comes as the vendor expanded its local headcount by 76 per cent within the last year.

Dean Swan (monday.com) Credit: monday.com

Enterprise software vendor monday.com has opened its Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Sydney’s CBD.



The desire to launch in Australia is due to the company expanding its local headcount by 76 per cent within the last year, as well as needing a workspace where its efforts for the APAC region can come together.



“Since launching in Australia nearly three years ago, we’ve rapidly expanded our customer and partner ecosystem and are thrilled to see more companies come on board like Canva, Tourism Australia, Officeworks and Kmart,” said Dean Swan, regional vice president APAC Japan at monday.com.

“This new space is a great opportunity to create in person connections and collaboration with the team, and our customers and partners in the region. We look forward to further supporting efficiency in business and impact how teams work together around the world.”

Following its Australian debut in June 2020, the launch demonstrates its “commitment to the Australian market and APAC region”.



The office has over 1,000sqm of space and features a flexible environment, including conference rooms, single phone booths as well as communal and casual spaces.

“From the initial search, we knew that we wanted to be centrally located for employees to have an easy commute and to be near our partners and customers,” Mor Avrahami, director of global real estate and workplace at monday.com, added.

The opening of monday.com’s APAC headquarters comes more than a year after it appointed Angus Mansfield to lead its channel efforts in the region in February 2022.

In the role, he was initially tasked with the company’s regional growth strategy, engaging channel partners and global system integrators to sell its Work OS solution in enterprise organisations.