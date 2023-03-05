Number of major Aussie data breaches doubles

Angelene Falk (Office of the Australian Information Commissioner) Credit: Office of the Australian Information Commissioner

The number of data breaches affecting over 5,000 Australians doubled during the second half of 2022, year-on-year to 40 instances, following noteworthy incidents over the last six months.



According to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), this was up from the 2021 period’s 20 large-scale breaches.

“We saw a significant increase in data breaches that impacted a larger number of Australians in the second half of 2022,” said Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk.

“Cyber security incidents continue to have a significant impact on the community and were the cause of the majority of large-scale breaches.”

In fact, 33 out of the large-scale breaches were due to cyber security incidents, with 15 caused by ransomware, 10 by compromised or stolen credentials, seven by hacking and one by malware.

Meanwhile, data breaches overall rose by 26 per cent over the period, to 497 notifications. This is a 7.1 per cent increase, year-on-year, from the December 2021 half year’s 464.

“Organisations should take appropriate and proactive steps to protect against and respond to a range of cyber threats,” Falk added.

“This starts with collecting the minimum amount of personal information required and deleting it when it is no longer needed.”

In the latter half of 2022, Optus and Medibank experienced massive breaches, exposing the information of roughly 9.8 million and 9.7 million individuals, respectively.

In Optus’ case, complaints for phone and internet services in Australia shot up nearly 10 per cent during the December quarter of 2022, with the breach blamed as a major influence for the rise.