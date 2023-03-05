$100M Vocus cable makes first oversea landing from Darwin

Claims will open the top end of Australia up as a new data hub for Asia Pacific.

Credit: Vocus

Vocus’ $100-million cable has made its first international connection out of Darwin, seven years after the initial fibre was laid.

The submarine fibre optic cable forms part of the $500-million Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable system.

Vocus also said the connection will provide companies operating in the north-west of Australia with direct, low latency connections to regional offices in Asia.

“It is important because it will be the first international connection out of Darwin, which will open the top end of Australia up as a major new data hub for the Asia Pacific,” a spokesperson for Vocus said.

The cable provides companies operating in the northwest of Australia with direct, low-latency connections to regional offices in Asia.

As part of that project, Vocus is to provide the final link of the cable, joining the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) to the North West Cable System (NWCS) in Port Hedland, Western Australia.

This is expected to interconnect with the 4,600-kilometre ASC between Perth and Singapore and the 2,100 kilometre NWCS between Port Hedland and Darwin, with the completed system expected to be online by mid-2023.