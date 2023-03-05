NBN Co and NSW govt ink regional NSW co-investment deal

Includes 56 new fixed wireless towers to be constructed or co-located.

NBN Co and the NSW government have inked a co-investment deal to support broadband services on the National Broadband Network (NBN) for over 11,000 homes and businesses across regional NSW.



Under the deal, 56 new fixed wireless towers that use 5G millimetre wave technology will be either constructed or co-located to deliver faster speeds, including in evening hours.

Gavin Williams, NBN Co chief development officer for regional and remote said due to the “exponential” growth of data usage over the last decade, the NBN builder needs to change to meet the demand in rural and regional areas.

“From working and learning from home, accessing remote healthcare or enjoying online entertainment, people in the bush are just as excited about the possibilities presented by access to fast and secure broadband as those in metro areas,” he said.

“Co-investment opportunities such as this one with the NSW government are one of the many ways, we continue to strengthen Australia’s digital backbone and enhance connectivity in our regions.”

The co-investment deal comes weeks after NBN Co announced that a million more premises would be added to its fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) upgrade initiative.