FirstWave revenue up to $6.6M

Cyber security and network management software company FirstWave Cloud Technology has seen revenue grow 87 per cent to $6.6 million while net loss narrowed from $7.6 million to $3.26 million.

The extent of the losses fell 57 per cent during the first half of FY23 ending December 31.

In a statement to shareholders, FirstWave noted that the results show the business, combined with its Opmantek acquisition, is operating on fewer expenses (down 15 per cent to $8.9 million), prior to the acquisition while continuing to increase revenues, including annualised recurring revenue (ARR) and gross profit.

ARR increased to $9.86 million and gross profit rose 151 per cent to $5.1 million for the first half of the year.

During the first half of FY23, FirstWave indicated it increased its investment in sales and marketing, supported by new client projects inducing Viaero Wireless and Claro DR.

It also extended a deal with its largest LATAM client, Telmex.

FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said it was on track to reach cash-flow break-even and profitability without further capital.

“With a much lower and sustainable cost base, growing revenue and more than $6.6 million in the bank, we feel we are well and truly on the way to achieving the goals we set for the business subsequent to the acquisition of Opmantek a little over 12 months ago,” he said.

“We have built a solid pipeline of opportunities and our focus is to convert these opportunities to revenue, both recurring and non-recurring, over the next 12 months.

“We are confident we have the people, products and pipeline to underpin reaching profitability and building a strong, sustainable business beyond that point. Our efforts over the last 12 months have delivered a far more manageable business with multiple paths to success.”

FirstWave’s other significant achievements during the half include being commissioned to build a sovereign (including phasing out of the Opmantek brand) email platform in Australia to comply with the “information security manual” as defined by the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

The first half also saw FirstWave launch a new website and implement a one-brand strategy (including phasing out of the Opmantek brand) that aligns to the company’s new strategic focus on providing integrated solutions for network discovery, monitoring and cybersecurity for enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), and telecommunications carriers globally.



