Orro injects tech into Melbourne’s new Sunshine Private Hospital

Jonathan Plaskow (Orro) Credit: Orro

Orro has completed its injection of digital infrastructure into the Unitas Healthcare-operated Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne's west.



Designed and rolled out over six months, the IT services provider developed a suite of solutions, including Orro Cloud, endpoint devices and network and telephony infrastructure.

“Orro is pleased to be supporting Sunshine Private Hospital on the development of a new state of the art facility, building an entire network and digital ecosystem from the ground up,” said Jonathan Plaskow, director of cloud services at Orro.

“With no legacy issues or constraints that come with existing systems, we were able to provide an end-to-end solution across the full range of Orro capabilities [–] network, cloud and security.”

The infrastructure is hosted and managed by Orro in its private cloud, bringing together applications used for intake, surgery monitoring and reporting and managing patient requirements.

It also has integrated Follow-Me Desktop, enabling the hospitals’ 250 to 300 employees staff to log in from any computer at the facility to support hotdesking.

Additionally, a security operations centre (SOC), run by Orro, has been set up, featuring 24/7 monitoring, analysis and response services.

Following the completion of the project, Orro will remain as part of the hospital’s IT team, offering on-premises services with a team on site, as well as 24/7 remote helpdesk support.

The IT services provider will also handle network management out of its network operations centre alongside its worldwide monitoring and support centres.

“At Unitas Healthcare, we believe implementing innovative digital healthcare solutions lead to superior patient outcomes, which is our priority,” said Andrew Kloster, director of Unitas Healthcare and Sunshine Private Hospital.

“Orro delivered a seamless, secure, cloud first environment to allow us to build a fully integrated, industry leading digital health system.

“By adopting advanced digital healthcare, the new Sunshine Private Hospital is now a state-of-the-art facility, delivering clear advantages to our doctors, our patients and our staff.”

Orro’s announced work for Sunshine Private Hospital comes a month after it inked a three-year partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group to manage its end-to-end networking connectivity across the travel outfit’s Australian retail shop network.