Menu
Orro injects tech into Melbourne’s new Sunshine Private Hospital

Orro injects tech into Melbourne’s new Sunshine Private Hospital

Includes cloud, network, telephony, hotdesking and security and network management.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Jonathan Plaskow (Orro)

Jonathan Plaskow (Orro)

Credit: Orro

Orro has completed its injection of digital infrastructure into the Unitas Healthcare-operated Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne's west.

Designed and rolled out over six months, the IT services provider developed a suite of solutions, including Orro Cloud, endpoint devices and network and telephony infrastructure.

Orro is pleased to be supporting Sunshine Private Hospital on the development of a new state of the art facility, building an entire network and digital ecosystem from the ground up,” said Jonathan Plaskow, director of cloud services at Orro.

“With no legacy issues or constraints that come with existing systems, we were able to provide an end-to-end solution across the full range of Orro capabilities [–] network, cloud and security.”

The infrastructure is hosted and managed by Orro in its private cloud, bringing together applications used for intake, surgery monitoring and reporting and managing patient requirements.

It also has integrated Follow-Me Desktop, enabling the hospitals’ 250 to 300 employees staff to log in from any computer at the facility to support hotdesking.

Additionally, a security operations centre (SOC), run by Orro, has been set up, featuring 24/7 monitoring, analysis and response services.

Following the completion of the project, Orro will remain as part of the hospital’s IT team, offering on-premises services with a team on site, as well as 24/7 remote helpdesk support.

The IT services provider will also handle network management out of its network operations centre alongside its worldwide monitoring and support centres.

“At Unitas Healthcare, we believe implementing innovative digital healthcare solutions lead to superior patient outcomes, which is our priority,” said Andrew Kloster, director of Unitas Healthcare and Sunshine Private Hospital.

Orro delivered a seamless, secure, cloud first environment to allow us to build a fully integrated, industry leading digital health system.

“By adopting advanced digital healthcare, the new Sunshine Private Hospital is now a state-of-the-art facility, delivering clear advantages to our doctors, our patients and our staff.”

Orro’s announced work for Sunshine Private Hospital comes a month after it inked a three-year partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group to manage its end-to-end networking connectivity across the travel outfit’s Australian retail shop network.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OrroOrro Group

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 