NextDC explores sales ‘breadth’ through channel as HY revenue hits $160M

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

Data centre operator NextDC is looking to enhance its sales pipeline through channel and telecommunications partnership as its revenue for the first half of the 2023 financial year hits $159.7 million.

The Brisbane-headquartered provider said it has made substantial growth in data centre revenue, a rise of 10 per cent, in the half-year ending 31 December 2022.

The publicly listed company revealed its underlying EBITDA reached $97.5 million, a year-on-year rise of 14 per cent from $85 million.

However, after posting a net-profit-after-tax in the previous half-year, NextDC ended the first half of FY23 with a $2.7-million loss.

In its statement to shareholders, the company said it was progressing its go-to-market strategy through its channel partnerships with major telecommunications and IT service providers.

“NextDC has a clear strategy to differentiate its services through in-house engineering innovation and the adoption of new technologies in power and cooling systems,” the company told shareholders in its half-year report.

It claimed it is also investing in internal systems and processes, implementing online platforms to automate and integrate the management of customers’ experiences.

During the half-year, NextDC invested $330 million in capital to progress development projects including in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

In September last year, NextDC opened its third data centre in Sydney, S3, after ploughing $1 billion into the 80-megawatt facility.

A month later, it officially opened its largest data centre facility to date – M3 Melbourne. Located in West Footscray, NextDC is expected to invest $1.5 billion in the technology campus over time, which spans a land area of more than 100,000sqm and delivers 150MW of power.

Looking ahead, NextDC said it had purchased a new site to build its fourth data centre in Melbourne for a cost of $128.6 million.

It also has data centre projects in the works in Adelaide, Darwin and the Sunshine Coast.