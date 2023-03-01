Menu
NextDC explores sales ‘breadth’ through channel as HY revenue hits $160M

NextDC explores sales ‘breadth’ through channel as HY revenue hits $160M

Data centre provider has multiple new projects, including a fourth site in Melbourne.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Craig Scroggie (NextDC)

Craig Scroggie (NextDC)

Credit: NextDC

Data centre operator NextDC is looking to enhance its sales pipeline through channel and telecommunications partnership as its revenue for the first half of the 2023 financial year hits $159.7 million.

The Brisbane-headquartered provider said it has made substantial growth in data centre revenue, a rise of 10 per cent, in the half-year ending 31 December 2022. 

The publicly listed company revealed its underlying EBITDA reached $97.5 million, a year-on-year rise of 14 per cent from $85 million. 

However, after posting a net-profit-after-tax in the previous half-year, NextDC ended the first half of FY23 with a $2.7-million loss. 

In its statement to shareholders, the company said it was progressing its go-to-market strategy through its channel partnerships with major telecommunications and IT service providers. 

“NextDC has a clear strategy to differentiate its services through in-house engineering innovation and the adoption of new technologies in power and cooling systems,” the company told shareholders in its half-year report. 

It claimed it is also investing in internal systems and processes, implementing online platforms to automate and integrate the management of customers’ experiences. 

During the half-year, NextDC invested $330 million in capital to progress development projects including in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.  

In September last year, NextDC opened its third data centre in Sydney, S3, after ploughing $1 billion into the 80-megawatt facility.

A month later, it officially opened its largest data centre facility to date – M3 Melbourne. Located in West Footscray, NextDC is expected to invest $1.5 billion in the technology campus over time, which spans a land area of more than 100,000sqm and delivers 150MW of power. 

Looking ahead, NextDC said it had purchased a new site to build its fourth data centre in Melbourne for a cost of $128.6 million. 

It also has data centre projects in the works in Adelaide, Darwin and the Sunshine Coast.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NextDC

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 