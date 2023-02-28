Blacktree Tech lends support to Airbus payload

Credit: Blacktree Technology

Airbus Defence and Space has tapped Blacktree Technology to support its ultra-high frequency (UHF) payload that will power communications across the world.

The Perth-based company will provide the ground segment for the Airbus-funded UHF military communications hosted payload onboard a commercial telecommunications satellite manufactured by Airbus.

The payload with 18 UHF channels will enable up to 200 simultaneous communications over Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and large parts of Asia, stretching as well from Brazil to Western Australia.

“Blacktree Technology is proud to, once again, be selected to support Airbus with UHF ground segment capability. This builds on our strong heritage providing UHF solutions in Australia and across the globe,” said the provider’s managing director Joe Nevin.

Airbus chief representative in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Stephen Forshaw said that the selection will help integrate Australian technology into the wider Airbus supply chain.

“We’ve been excited to see how much technology is being developed by local companies to support the development of the space industry in Australia and that they are winning selection to provide global solutions in space,” he said.

Airbus has been working with Blacktree for more than 15 years under the UK’s SKYNET 5 secure milsatcom program.

The company was also recently part of a consortium, alongside Vocus, Northrop Grumman, Inmarsat, L3 Harris, AECOM and EM Solutions, to bid for the Australian Defence Force’s lucrative Satellite Communication System project, JP9102.