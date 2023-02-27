SAP honours top Australia performers at Partner Excellence Awards

Damien Bueno (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has celebrated channel success across Australia at its annual Partner Excellence Awards for 2023.

The presentation ceremony took place as part of SAP’s Partner Ecosystem Success Summit, held at Sydney’s Zest Waterfront Venues.

The awards saw global systems integrators triumph with Deloitte taking three wins, including the RISE with SAP category, effectively partner of the year.

This was awarded due to Deloitte’s outstanding number of deals, pipeline growth, project delivery, partner certifications and authorisations.

Deloitte also picked up the Cloud Customer Engagement and SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud awards.

PwC and Accenture meanwhile picked up awards for People Development and Cloud Sales Excellence, as fellow GSI EY grabbed the Social Impact award.

Other winners included Epi-Use, which won two awards for Cloud Delivery Excellence and Rising Star, and DXC Oxygen for mid-market sales.

Discovery Consulting won Partner Solution, Dyflex won Move to SAP S/4HANA and LiveHire was named as the partner Trailblazer.

OpenText was honoured for making the highest impact from a Solex Partner Solution as Bluetree Solutions picked up the Sustainability honour.

Other winners included IQX Business Solutions for Customer Business Transformation and DalRae Solutions for Partner Innovation.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s SAP Australia Partner Excellence Awards. Our partners play a crucial role in supporting our customers to grow and succeed,” said Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP Australia and New Zealand.

“This was especially evident last year as we came together to help organisations across Australia navigate market uncertainty and the lasting impacts of the pandemic. The submissions received are a testament to the innovation, creativity and collaboration that is flourishing in Australia and New Zealand.”