Boost Mobile threatens legal proceedings on Optus over new service branding

Peter Adderton (Boost Mobile) Credit: Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile has threatened Optus with potential legal action over the release of the latter telco’s new services, which also use the name “Boost”.

On 22 February, Optus launched new services for customers, referred to as “Internet Boost” and “Mobile Boost”, that allows a temporary increase in speeds on either internet or mobile plans.

The former service enables users to maximise their internet speed on the National Broadband Network (NBN) for 24 hours for $5 while Mobile Boost gives customers the chance of prioritising their mobile data connection for $2 per hour.

In response, Peter Adderton, Boost Mobile founder alleged on 24 February that this was “a deliberate attempt to trade off our valuable Boost brand and success”.

"Boost Mobile has not authorised Optus to use our Boost brand and we are definitely not collaborating with Optus,” he said.

Adderton also noted that Boost Mobile utilises Telstra’s network for its services – a direct competitor of Optus.

As such, he alleged that Optus received legal correspondence that if it does not respond and stop using BOOST in its marketing, legal proceedings will commence for trademark infringement.

“Boost Mobile is a local, Australian-born success story which, over the last 22 years, has built a telco brand that is now globally recognised and respected,” Adderton said.

“Our six different Australian trademarks, including the word Boost, cannot be so easily traded off by an organisation scrambling to create relevancy with consumers.

"While no further comment will be made for now, what I can say is - watch this space."

In response to Boost Mobile’s allegations, Optus confirmed to ARN it had received a letter from the telco.

“Optus is considering this but does not consider that any customer could confuse Boost Telecom with Optus,” an Optus spokesperson said.