Synnex Australia gains ‘cyber security as-a-service’ edge with Barracuda MSP partnership

Synnex already works with Barracuda Networks in Australia.

Jason Howells (Barracuda Networks) Credit: Barracuda Networks

Synnex Australia has signed an agreement with Barracuda MSP to bring cyber security-as-a-service to its managed services provider (MSP) community.

Barracuda MSP provides security, data protection and 24x7 security operations centre (SOC) services on a purpose-built MSP management platform.

Part of Barracuda Networks, Barracuda MSP will now offer Synnex Australia partners access to a portfolio of solutions in the cloud or on-premises that allow them to build security services that include prevention, detection and response across attack surfaces such as email, endpoint and network.

According to the distributor, cyber security-as-a-service is a large area for growth given the high-profile data breaches in Australia last year, including Optus and Medibank.

“The channel plays a key role in helping Barracuda to support managed service providers,” said Jason Howells, VP of MSP international sales.

“Synnex Australia is already doing a fantastic job for Barracuda Networks’ product portfolio and we are delighted to extend that relationship to include Barracuda MSP products.”

Synnex Australia first signed a deal with Barracuda Networks in 2016.

“Our focus is on enabling managed service providers to create value-based offerings for their clients around our cybersecurity and data protection products,” Howells added.

“Given the long relationship between Barracuda Networks and Synnex Australia, we are excited to work with Synnex to expand our solution coverage.”

According to Edmond Ng, business manager at Synnex Australia, adding cyber security as-a-service will allow MSPs to build out new strategic revenue streams for their business.

“Amid the increase in the need for security, MSPs must capitalise on the changing environment and expand into other areas by transitioning to a fully-fledged managed security service provider (MSSP),” Ng added.