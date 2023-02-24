Menu
IT for a Cause rallies support for charity golf day

This year’s event will be held on 19 April at St Michael’s Golf Club in Sydney.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
IT for a Cause in 2022

Credit: IT for a Cause

The annual IT for a Cause charity golf day is in full swing, seeking to rally the IT industry for support as it aims to break another fundraising record. 

Last year, the charity event surpassed its ambitions to raise $120,000 for three children’s charities and this year it will be focusing on Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) Sydney, Save our Sons Duchenne Foundation and Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation (CRBF).

Event organiser and Secure Agility CEO David Abouhaidar said the support from the industry was extremely important to helping these charities make a difference. 

“The ambition has not changed since I started this journey nearly 20 years ago – to raise funds to make a difference for those less fortunate, all while bringing the IT community – partners and competitors alike – under the neutral umbrella of ‘IT for a Cause’, to have fun and be part of something special,” he said. 

“Last year we had atrocious weather, yet the IT community still turned out in force and we raised the most money ever.” 

This year, Abouhaidar said the golf day will have some great novelty holes, more celebrities and even some wine tasting on course. 

Plans are also in place to develop an auction website for those who would like to help but can’t manage to get a team together. This year’s event will be held on 19 April at St Michael’s Golf Club in Sydney.

“Funds raised will help in a direct and practical way,” he said. 

“For RMHC, it feeds and shelters the families of sick children at the doorstep of the Children's Hospital. For Save Our Sons, it’s for equipment that enables young boys to maintain mobility and independence and funds dedicated medical staff across the country and clinical trials for [Duchenne muscular dystrophy].  

“For CRBF, it is to fund clinical research to find a cure for sarcoma which is extremely aggressive. It also gives the opportunity for families to have that one last experience before the inevitable."


